Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd:

* Reported full year loss after tax of NZ$8 million versus loss of NZ$‍​21.5 million

* “Will review the dividend policy and look to recommence dividends in FY18‍​”

* FY net operating revenue NZ$267.6 million versus NZ$266.2 million ‍​

* Board determined that additional capital of NZ$70 million is required