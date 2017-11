Nov 28 (Reuters) - Town Health International Medical Group Ltd:

* TOWN HEALTH INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL-‍IT APPEARS TO SFC CO‘S INTERIM AND ANNUAL REPORT INCLUDED “MATERIALLY FALSE, INCOMPLETE OR MISLEADING INFORMATION”​

* TOWN HEALTH INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL GROUP- ‍CO IS SEEKING LEGAL ADVICE, IS CONSIDERING HOW TO RESOLVE SFC'S CONCERNS & RESUME TRADING OF ITS SHARES​