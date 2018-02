Feb 6 (Reuters) - Towne Bank:

* TOWNEBANK ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* TOWNE BANK - RETIREMENT EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE IN MARCH 2018