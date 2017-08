July 12 (Reuters) - Towne Bank:

* Townebank announces pricing of $250 million of 4.50% subordinated notes

* Towne bank - notes will initially bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.50% per annum

* Towne bank - pricing of $250 million of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027

* Towne bank - notes will be issued at a price of 100% of principal amount thereof.

* Towne bank - notes will mature on july 30, 2027