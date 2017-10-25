FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toyota exec: Free access to EU market key for UK plant
October 25, 2017 / 1:35 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Toyota exec: Free access to EU market key for UK plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp Executive Vice President Didier Leroy:

* free access to EU market for its UK plant is key

* committed to UK plant

* if Brexit talks move towards import, trade tariffs, will create big negative impact on competitiveness of UK plant

* if Brexit talks postponed repeatedly, will have negative impact

* does not see much growth in Japan in mid- longer term, but no plans to cut domestic production capacity

* not shifting more production back to U.S. from Mexico, using opportunity to open new plant with Mazda

* not playing politics in changing plant plans in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

