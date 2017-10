Sept 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd:

* Announced increase in prices of Innova, Fortuner, Corolla, Etios w.e.f. Sept 12, 2017 in line with cess hike Source text - [Toyota increases price of products in line with cess hike September 12th 2017, Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced an increase in prices of its products Innova, Fortuner, Corolla and Etios effective from September 12, 2017 across all Toyota dealerships.]

