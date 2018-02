Feb 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA REPORTS JANUARY 2018 SALES

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA -REPORTED JANUARY 2018 SALES OF 167,056 VEHICLES, AN INCREASE OF 16.8 PERCENT FROM JANUARY 2017 ON A VOLUME BASIS

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - WITH ONE MORE SELLING DAY IN JAN 2018 COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017, SALES WERE UP 12.1 PERCENT ON A DAILY SELLING RATE BASIS