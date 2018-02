BRIEF-Toyota Recalls Certain Sequoia And Tundra Vehicles

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America:

* TOYOTA RECALLS CERTAIN SEQUOIA AND TUNDRA VEHICLES

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA SAYS IS CONDUCTING SEPARATE SAFETY RECALLS IN THE U.S. OF ABOUT 65,000 MODEL YEAR 2018 SEQUOIA AND TUNDRA VEHICLES

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA SAYS IS ALSO CONDUCTING SEPARATE SAFETY RECALLS IN THE U.S. OF ABOUT 8,800 MODEL YEAR 2017 TUNDRA

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - IN RECALLED 2018 SEQUOIA & TUNDRA VEHICLES, DIAGNOSTIC FUNCTION MAY UNNECESSARILY TURN OFF VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL SYSTEM