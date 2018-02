Feb 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA SAYS RECALLS IN U.S. ABOUT 11,800 MODEL YEAR 2018 TOYOTA CAMRY VEHICLES ‍​

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA-RECALLS IN U.S. ABOUT 9,900 MODEL YEAR 2015-2018 LEXUS RC F, MODEL YEAR 2016–2018 LEXUS GS F, CERTAIN LEXUS LC 500 VEHICLES‍​ Source text: (toyota.us/2BYTs0e) Further company coverage: