BRIEF-Toys R Us Says Q3 Net Sales $2.02 Bln Excluding Canada

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):

* TOYS R US INC Q3 2017 NET SALES, EXCLUDING CANADA, WERE $2,018 MILLION - SEC FILING

* TOYS R US INC - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES, EXCLUDING CANADA, DECREASED BY 4.4%

* TOYS R US INC - QTRLY OPERATING LOSS, EXCLUDING CANADA, WAS $208 MILLION

* TOYS R US INC - CO, INCLUDING TOYS“R”US-DELAWARE INC AND TOYS-CANADA, ENDED THE THIRD QUARTER WITH TOTAL LIQUIDITY OF $1.3 BILLION

* TOYS R US INC - DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF TOY-CANADA, TOYS“R”US, INC. OPERATING RESULTS DURING 2017 ARE NOT COMPARABLE WITH 2016

* TOYS R US INC - “OUR RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER WERE DISAPPOINTING”

* TOYS R US INC - RESULTS FOR QUARTER DEMONSTRATE CONTINUED CHALLENGES CO FACES IN BOTH BABY AND LEARNING CATEGORIES