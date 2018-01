BRIEF-TP ICAP acquires U.S.-based SCS Commodities Corp

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tp Icap Plc:

* ACQUISITION

* HAS ACQUIRED SCS COMMODITIES CORP (“SCS”), AN INDEPENDENT ENERGY AND COMMODITIES BROKER BASED IN US

* SCS IS BEING SOLD BY ITS FIVE PARTNERS WHO TOGETHER OWN 98% OF BUSINESS, AND BY A CORPORATE ENTITY WHICH OWNS REMAINING 2%

* PRIMARY PARTNERS WHO ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR GENERATING REVENUES WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS AFTER ACQUISITION AND CONTINUE TO DEVELOP IT

* SCS WILL BECOME PART OF TP ICAP‘S ENERGY AND COMMODITIES DIVISION

* CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION IS AN INITIAL PAYMENT IN CASH

* FURTHER PERFORMANCE RELATED AMOUNTS, ALSO IN CASH, MAY BE MADE AT VARIOUS DATES OVER NEXT 5 YEARS