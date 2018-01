Jan 3 (Reuters) - TP ICAP Plc:

* TP ICAP PLC - WITH EFFECT FROM TODAY, IT IS READY FOR MARKETS IN FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS DIRECTIVE (MIFID II)

* TP ICAP PLC - HAS BEEN AUTHORISED BY UK‘S FCA TO OPERATE MULTILATERAL TRADING FACILITIES (MTFS) AND ORGANISED TRADING FACILITIES

* TP ICAP PLC - MIFID II WILL IMPACT WAY TP ICAP OPERATES

* TP ICAP PLC - AS OF THIS MORNING, TULLETT PREBON, ICAP AND PVM, NOW RUN 11 TRADING VENUES IN EUROPE