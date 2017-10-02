BRIEF-TPG RE Finance Trust - unit entered credit agreement on Sept 29

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TPG RE Finance Trust Inc

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍on Sept 29 unit entered into credit agreement

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍credit agreement provides for a secured revolving credit facility with aggregate secured borrowing capacity of up to $250.0 million​

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍credit agreement has an initial maturity of September 29, 2020, which may be extended for two additional one-year periods​

* TPG RE Finance Trust - ‍ extension for two additional one-year periods is upon payment of applicable fees and satisfaction of certain other conditions​