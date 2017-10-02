FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TPG RE Finance Trust - unit entered credit agreement on Sept 29
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-TPG RE Finance Trust - unit entered credit agreement on Sept 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TPG RE Finance Trust Inc

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍on Sept 29 unit entered into credit agreement

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍credit agreement provides for a secured revolving credit facility with aggregate secured borrowing capacity of up to $250.0 million​

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍credit agreement has an initial maturity of September 29, 2020, which may be extended for two additional one-year periods​

* TPG RE Finance Trust - ‍ extension for two additional one-year periods is upon payment of applicable fees and satisfaction of certain other conditions​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xW09ND) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.