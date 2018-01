Jan 17 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc:

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $150 MILLION 4.500% NOTES DUE 2023

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC - HAS PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $150 MILLION OF 4.500% NOTES DUE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: