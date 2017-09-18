FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TPG Telecom says FY net profit attributable to owners of co up 9 pct to $413.8 mln
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 18, 2017 / 10:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-TPG Telecom says FY net profit attributable to owners of co up 9 pct to $413.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - TPG Telecom Ltd:

* FY revenue up 4 pct to $2,490.7 million

* FY net profit for year attributable to owners of company up 9 pct to $413.8 million

* After to year-end, to finance planned mobile network builds, co entered into new deals to increase, amend and extend its debt facilities

* New facilities have been increased by $750m to $2,385m and tenure has been extended such that maturity as at Sept 2017 is between 3-7 years

* Final dividend for FY17 2.0 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

