BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from phase 1 trial of TRC102, Fludara
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from phase 1 trial of TRC102, Fludara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from phase 1 trial of trc102 and fludara® in patients with advanced hematologic malignancy published in oncotarget

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals -‍in trial, 4 of 17 patients experienced partial response to treatment, eight additional patients (8/17, 47%) had stable disease​

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals -‍in trial, combination of trc102,fludara produced evidence of tumor DNA damage that appeared to correlate with antitumor activity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
