Feb 14 (Reuters) - TRACTION AB:

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.75 (2.15) PER SHARE​

* OCT-DEC RESULT AFTER TAXES AMOUNTED TO MSEK -145 (127)

* Q4 NET ASSET VALUE PR SHARE DECREASED BY 5.1 PERCENT