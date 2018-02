Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.95 TO $4.15

* SEES FISCAL 2018 NET SALES $7.69 BILLION - $7.77 BILLION

* SEES FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES UP 2.0% TO 3.0%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.00, REVENUE VIEW $7.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $260 MILLION - $300 MILLION

‍NET SALES INCREASED 1.9% TO $1.95 BILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 FROM $1.92 BILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​