Oct 11(Reuters) - T.RAD Co Ltd

* Says it acquired 25 percent stake in QINGDAO TOYO HEAT EXCHANGER CO., LTD, which is located in Shandong, China, for 38.2 million yuan(647 million yen)

* Says it increased stake in QINGDAO TOYO HEAT EXCHANGER to 64 percent from 39 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bFr2fu

