Aug 10 (Reuters) - TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ:

* Q2 NET SALES EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2017 SALES TO INCREASE SOMEWHAT, OPERATIVE PROFITABILITY TO BE SIMILAR TO 2016