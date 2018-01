Jan 4 (Reuters) - Trans World Entertainment Corp:

* TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORP - TOTAL CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR NINE WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2017 DECREASED 7% TO $108 MILLION

* TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORP - “FYE SEGMENT CONTINUES TO BE IMPACTED BY DECLINING MALL TRAFFIC” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: