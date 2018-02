Feb 2 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp:

* TRANSALTA ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* TRANSALTA CORP - ‍CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING US$500 MILLION 6.65% SENIOR NOTES MATURING MAY 15, 2018​

* TRANSALTA CORP - SENIOR NOTES WILL BE REDEEMED ON MARCH 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: