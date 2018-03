March 1 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp:

* TRANSALTA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.76

* ‍CONFIDENT IN EXECUTION OF PLAN FOR 2018 TO 2020 AND ARE THEREFORE ALLOCATING MORE CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍TRANSALTA REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018 WHICH WAS RELEASED ON DECEMBER 6, 2017​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED REPURCHASES OF UP TO 14 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES​