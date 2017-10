Oct 2 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* Transat A.T. Inc continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing an agreement with Thomas Cook

* Transat A.T. Inc says ‍under terms , Thomas Cook will make available every winter to Air Transat number of narrow body airbus a321s

* Transat A.T. Inc says ‍announce signing of a seven-year agreement with Thomas Cook group airlines for exchange of aircraft on a seasonal basis​