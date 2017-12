Dec 14 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* TRANSAT A.T. INC. - RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017

* Q4 REVENUE C$698.6 MILLION VERSUS C$612.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$3.97

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.24