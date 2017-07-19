FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
BRIEF-Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels
July 19, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

July 19 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* Transat signs an agreement to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

* Signed an agreement with H10 hotels for sale of its minority 35% interest in Ocean Hotels for an amount of US$150.5 million

* H10 Hotels already owns other 65% of Ocean Hotels co-venture, which was created in 2007

* Sale of minority interest in Ocean Hotels, proceeds from a sale in October 2016, to support co's creation of own hotel development project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

