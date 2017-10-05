FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp:

* TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects

* TransCanada Corp - ‍will no longer be proceeding with its proposed Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects​

* TransCanada - reviewing about $1.3 billion carrying value, including allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) capitalized since inception​

* TransCanada Corp - ‍expects an estimated $1 billion after-tax non-cash charge will be recorded in Q4 results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.