FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-TransCanada reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of C$0.76/shr
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-TransCanada reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of C$0.76/shr

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* TransCanada reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; performance highlights diversified, low risk business strategy

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share C$0.76

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transcanada Corp - qtrly revenue $3,217 million versus $2,751 million last year

* Q2 revenue view C$3.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transcanada Corp - ‍Q2 2017 results included a $265 million after-tax net gain on monetization of U.S. Northeast power asset​s

* Transcanada Corp - "Our overall comparable earnings outlook for 2017 is expected to be higher than what was previously included in 2016 annual report"

* "Our expected total capital expenditures for 2017 as outlined in 2016 annual report remain unchanged" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.