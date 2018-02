BRIEF-TransCanada Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share C$0.82

Feb 15 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp:

* NEWS RELEASE: TRANSCANADA REPORTS RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.82

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.98

* QTRLY REVENUE $3,617 MILLION VERSUS $3,635 MILLION

* Q4 2017 RESULTS INCLUDED AN $804 MILLION RECOVERY OF DEFERRED INCOME TAXES AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* PRIMARY CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019 AND WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY TWO YEARS TO COMPLETE FOR KEYSTONE XL‍​

* TRANSCANADA - Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE $954 MILLION AFTER-TAX IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR ENERGY EAST PIPELINE AND RELATED PROJECTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.77 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$3.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDED $954 MILLION AFTER-TAX IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR ENERGY EAST PIPELINE AND RELATED PROJECTS

* TRANSCANADA - FURTHER INVESTIGATIVE ACTIVITIES, CORRECTIVE MEASURES REQUIRED BY PHMSA PLANNED FOR 2018 IN KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: