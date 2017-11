Nov 27 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp:

* KEYSTONE TO RESUME CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

* ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE REPAIR AND RESTART PLANS HAVE BEEN REVIEWED BY PHMSA WITH NO OBJECTIONS​

* ‍AS PART OF REVIEWED PLANS, TRANSCANADA WILL OPERATE PIPELINE AT A REDUCED PRESSURE STARTING ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2017​