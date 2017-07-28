FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-TransCanada to expand Canadian mainline capacity through new investment
July 28, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-TransCanada to expand Canadian mainline capacity through new investment

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* TransCanada Corp - ‍approximately $160 million project is underpinned by 15-year contracts​

* TransCanada Corp - ‍will apply to National Energy Board to expand capacity of Canadian mainline system through Maple Compressor Station

* TransCanada Corp - ‍new investment is part of about $500 million program that co is undertaking to support additional transportation of Canadian and U.S. gas​

* TransCanada Corp - Project to add incremental compression, on Canadian mainline to move additional about 80 million cubic feet of clean-burning natural gas per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

