BRIEF-TransCanada to expand Canadian mainline capacity through new investment

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp
* TransCanada Corp - approximately $160 million project is underpinned by 15-year contracts
* TransCanada Corp - will apply to National Energy Board to expand capacity of Canadian mainline system through Maple Compressor Station
* TransCanada Corp - new investment is part of about $500 million program that co is undertaking to support additional transportation of Canadian and U.S. gas
* TransCanada Corp - Project to add incremental compression, on Canadian mainline to move additional about 80 million cubic feet of clean-burning natural gas per day