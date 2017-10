Oct 24 (Reuters) - Transcat Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Transcat reports 4% revenue growth for fiscal 2018 second quarter

* Q2 revenue $35.9 million

* Says ‍still expects capital expenditures for full year fiscal 2018 to be in $6.0 million to $6.5 million range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: