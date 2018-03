March 9 (Reuters) - Transcend Residential Property Fund Ltd :

* FY ‍NET PROFIT OF R41.45 MILLION (2016: NET LOSS FOR PERIOD OF R9.92 MILLION)​

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS IS R38.73 MILLION (2016: R5.14 MILLION)​

* ‍DECLARED A DISTRIBUTION OF 34.23125 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​