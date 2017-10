Oct 26 (Reuters) - Transcorp Hotels Plc

* FOR NINE MONTH ENDED SEPT 30, GROUP REVENUE AT 9.79 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 11.47 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO ‍​

* FOR 9-MONTH ENDED SEPT 30, GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 1.67 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.93 BILLION NAIRA‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2ySPbZU) Further company coverage: