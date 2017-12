Dec 21 (Reuters) - Transdigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM AGREES TO DIVEST SCHROTH TO MANAGEMENT AND PERUSA

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INC - DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS ACCEPTED THE PROPOSAL, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO COURT APPROVAL

* TRANSDIGM GROUP SAYS TO SELL SCHROTH SAFETY PRODUCTS IN A MANAGEMENT BUYOUT (MBO) TO PERUSA PARTNERS FUND 2, L.P.

* TRANSDIGM SAYS ALTHOUGH CO "DISAGREES" WITH DOJ'S POSITION, IT WAS "PRUDENT" TO AGREE TO DIVEST SCHROTH BUSINESS