BRIEF-Transdigm Group Says Co, Units Entered Amendment No. 4,Refinancing Facility Agreement To Credit Agreement Dated June 4, 2014

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Transdigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM GROUP-ON NOV 30,UNITS, CO,TRANSDIGM ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 4,REFINANCING FACILITY AGREEMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INC SAYS PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, CO‘S UNIT INCURRED NEW TRANCHE E TERM LOANS OF $1,503 MILLION -SEC FILING

* TRANSDIGM GROUP- UNIT REPAID IN FULL ALL OF EXISTING TRANCHE D, TRANCHE E, TRANCHE F TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO AMENDMENT