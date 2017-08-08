BRIEF-Transdigm Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.30

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Transdigm Group Inc:

* Transdigm Group reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and announces potential financing transaction

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.30

* Q3 earnings per share $3.08

* Q3 sales $907.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $902.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $9.16 to $9.40

* Sees fy 2017 sales $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion

* Transdigm group inc - ‍reaffirms previously stated fiscal 2017 financial guidance.​

* Transdigm group inc - announced its intention to issue a new $1.8 billion first lien term loan.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.28, revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transdigm group inc - to use proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay $1.2 billion of existing tranche c term loans

* Transdigm group inc - also ‍intends to use proceeds, together with cash on hand, to fund potential special dividend in range of $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion​