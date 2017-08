July 20 (Reuters) - Transeastern Power Trust

* Transeastern Power Trust announces signing of 45 MW operating wind farm acquisition

* Says net purchase price of Dorobantu wind project is EUR23.0 million

* Says signed agreement with OMV Petrom for acquisition of OMV Petrom Wind Power SRL operating 45 MW wind farm located in Romania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: