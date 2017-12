Dec 11 (Reuters) - Transferator Ab (Publ):

* DECIDES ON A RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 23.6 MILLION

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 2.73 PER UNIT REGARDLESS OF SHARE TYPE, I.E. SEK 0.91 PER SHARE​