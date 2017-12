Dec 20 (Reuters) - Transglobe Energy Corp:

* CORPORATION ANNOUNCES Q4 2017 OPERATIONS UPDATE

* ‍ANNUAL 2017 AVERAGE PRODUCTION IS TRENDING TO 15.4 MBOEPD, A 27% INCREASE OVER 2016​

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY - ‍CORPORATE PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 15.4 MBOEPD FOR 2017, AN INCREASE OF 3.3 MBOEPD OR 27% OVER 2016 PRODUCTION​