Feb 7 (Reuters) - Transmontaigne Partners Lp:

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP - ANNOUNCED PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP - NOTES MATURE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR