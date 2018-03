BRIEF-Transocean CEO sees floating rig rates rising in 2019

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Transocean Inc:

* TRANSOCEAN CEO SAYS THE COMPANY COULD RETIRE ANOTHER 5-6 RIGS ON TOP OF 39 RIGS SCRAPPED SINCE THE MARKET‘S DOWNTURN, “WE ARE MARKET LEADERS IN SCRAPPING THE ASSETS”

* TRANSOCEAN CEO SAYS THE RIG FIRM COULD HAVE $5-6 BILLION IN LIQUIDITY IN 2019, ALLOWING IT TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

* TRANSOCEAN CEO SEES FLOATER RIG ACTIVITY PICKING UP IN 2018 WITH DAYRATES RISING IN 2019, SAYS 2020 “IS GOING TO BE A REALLY GOOD YEAR”

* TRANSOCEAN CEO SAYS CUSTOMERS’ SENTIMENT IS SHIFTING TOWARDS LONG-TERM CONTRACTS AS THEY ARE SEEKING TO LOCK-IN AT CURRENT LOW RATES

* TRANSOCEAN CEO SAYS FIRM REJECTED AN OFFER TO SIGN A 3-5 YEAR CONTRACT FOR A PREMIUM RIG AT CURRENT RATES OF “JUST ABOVE OPERATING COSTS” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)