Feb 20 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.24 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $12.8 BILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 2018 FLEET STATUS REPORT

* TRANSOCEAN - ‍IN Q4 INCOME TAX EXPENSE INCLUDED $66 MILLION CHARGE WITH RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* QTRLY RIG UTILIZATION OF 53% VERSUS 46% REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $629 MILLION VERSUS $974 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $622.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S