Jan 16 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. PROVIDES UPDATE ON EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ‍COMMENCED EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE PROPOSALS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF SONGA OFFSHORE SE​

* TRANSOCEAN-SHAREHOLDERS HAVE SHOWN SUPPORT FOR TRANSACTION,WITH ABOUT 97% OF SHARES FOR WHICH PROXIES WERE SUBMITTED INDICATING PROPOSAL APPROVAL