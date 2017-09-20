FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transocean receives early termination notice on the Discoverer Clear Leader
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 20, 2017 / 8:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Transocean receives early termination notice on the Discoverer Clear Leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean Ltd. receives early termination notice on the Discoverer Clear Leader

* Transocean - ‍Subsidiary of Chevron elected to exercise option to terminate drilling contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Discoverer Clear Leader

* Transocean - ‍In accordance with contract terms, Transocean will be compensated through lumpsum payment of about $148 million in contract termination fees​

* Transocean Ltd - ‍Payment is expected to be received in Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.