Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* TRANSPORT CANADA SUSPENDS WEST WIND AVIATION‘S AIR OPERATOR CERTIFICATE

* SUSPENSION PROHIBITS WEST WIND AVIATION FROM PROVIDING COMMERCIAL AIR SERVICES​

* IDENTIFIED DEFICIENCIES DURING A POST-ACCIDENT INSPECTION OF WEST WIND AVIATION FROM DECEMBER 18 TO 20, 2017​

* ‍WILL NOT ALLOW COMPANY TO RESUME ITS COMMERCIAL AIR SERVICE UNTIL IT DEMONSTRATES COMPLIANCE WITH AVIATION SAFETY REGULATIONS​