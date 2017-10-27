BRIEF-Transunion quarterly earnings per share $0.36

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Transunion:

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.36

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Transunion - qtrly total revenue was $498 million, an increase of 14 percent (13 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with q3 of 2016‍​

* Transunion - ‍for full year of 2017, we are raising our revenue, adjusted ebitda and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance​

* Transunion - sees 2017 ‍consolidated revenue is expected to be between $1.910 billion and $1.915 billion​

* Transunion says FY 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.85 and $1.86

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $475.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transunion - 2017 ‍guidance excludes impact of any incremental revenue from equifax related to credit monitoring that they are providing to consumers Source text - bit.ly/2xrUrQh Further company coverage: