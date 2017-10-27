BRIEF-Transunion reports Q3 EPS $0.36

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Transunion
* Transunion reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Q3 revenue $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $475.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.86
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.91 billion to $1.915 billion
* 2017 guidance excludes impact of any incremental revenue from Equifax related to credit monitoring that they are providing to consumers.
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S