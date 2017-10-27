FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transunion reports Q3 EPS $0.36
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 11:09 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Transunion reports Q3 EPS $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Transunion

* Transunion reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 revenue $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $475.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.86

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.91 billion to $1.915 billion

* 2017 guidance excludes impact of any incremental revenue from Equifax related to credit monitoring that they are providing to consumers.​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.