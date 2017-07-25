FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transunion reports quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.47/shr
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Transunion reports quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.47/shr

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Transunion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.34

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrly total revenue was $475 million, an increase of 12 percent compared with Q2 of 2016

* Transunion - for Q3, consolidated revenue expected to be between $470 million and $475 million

* Transunion says for full year of 2017, raising revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* Transunion - for Q3, adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.45 and $0.46

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion

* Transunion says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $730 million and $740 million in 2017

* Transunion says adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.79 and $1.82 in 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $472.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $464.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transunion - on July 21, board of directors appointed Todd Cello to succeed Hamood as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source: (bit.ly/2uVcY9w) Further company coverage:

