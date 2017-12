Dec 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* TRAVELERS EUROPE TO CREATE EUROPEAN SUBSIDIARY IN DUBLIN IN RESPONSE TO BREXIT

* TRAVELERS EUROPE SAYS ‍PROPOSED PLAN WILL NOT AFFECT TRAVELERS' UK-BASED OPERATIONS​